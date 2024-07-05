Ben Affleck's Alleged Breaking Point for Jennifer Lopez Divorce Revealed

A source claims there was a clear moment when both J-Lo and Affleck realized the marriage was allegedly doomed.

According to InTouch Weekly, the moment Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly happened on screen for all to see. A source claims the moment the couple knew their marriage was barely holding together was during the making of J-Lo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"The making of her documentary [The Greatest Love Story Never Told] was a real eye-opener for them," the source alleges. InTouch Weekly points out the scene from the documentary where Lopez shares love letters he wrote to her with her songwriters.

"Things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they're private," Affleck says in the documentary. "So, this was something of an adjustment for me."

"I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all of this," Lopez admits in the documentary. "But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me."

That is the moment that reportedly set the whole marriage into its current limbo. And judging from Affleck's recent outburst at the paparazzi, the attention seems to be a big sticking point for him.

"They both sat back and looked at how different they really are," the source adds. "While Jennifer loves being the center of attention, Ben would rather live his life away from the spotlight. At the end of the day, they both just want different things out of life."

To add fuel to the rumor mill, Affleck and Lopez spent the Fourth of July apart. Affleck was spotted going to lunch with his kid, while Lopez was across the country in the Hamptons with friends.

According to Marca, a recent report claims Lopez and Affleck have been split since March. Many are singling out their lack of time together amid major events like The Met Gala and Lopez's promotional tour for Netflix's Atlas.

Fox News adds that Affleck has been keeping busy amid the reports of his impending divorce. "Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," a source claimed. "He has a lot of projects he's working on that he's excited about. He's quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."