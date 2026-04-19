Months after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, separated, Lori Loughlin stepped out with a new hairstyle.

The Full House star donned a bob haircut with side bangs as she and her daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, attended LACMA’s opening gala for the David Geffen Galleries in Los Angeles on Thursday.

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Loughlin’s rep previously confirmed that the actress and Giannulli separated after nearly 28 years of marriage. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” the rep shared.

An insider close to the situation also told PEOPLE how Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were feeling amid their parents’ separation.

“It’s obviously been tough, but Olivia and Bella aren’t taking sides,” the source shared. “They both love their parents and just want them to be happy.”

Although there was initially “no resentment” about the split, it was reported in January 2026 that Louhgling was “angry” at Giannulli.

“Lori is still extremely angry with him,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

However, another source said Giannulli thought Loughlin was a “lovely person and an incredible mom.” He also wanted “eevrythign resolved quietly.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were previously arrested and found guilty of being involved in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. The now-former couple allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as recruits for the university’s crew team.

While Loughlin spent two months in prison, Giannulli was sentenced to five months. The actress was further ordered to pay $150,000 and had to complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was ordered to pay $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.