DJ Diagnosed With Cancer, Set to Undergo Surgery

HAMRO, the electronic music artist, recently shared a tough update to his fans ahead of a planned tour.

The artist, who was set to appear on the STOOG3S tour with BLVNKSPVCE and SQISHI, has testicular cancer. The condition will require surgery, a month or more of rest and possibly additional treatment.

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“The past few days have been pretty rough,” HAMORO wrote on March 26. “After going through all the tests, I’ve been diagnosed with testicular cancer and will need surgery to remove it (yeah gonna be one ball down). Doctors are recommending I take about 4 to 6 weeks off to recover. The good news is, it was caught fairly early, but there’s still a chance I may need additional treatment after surgery.”

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The “heartbroken” HAMRO (real name Tarik Hamrouni) assured fans that the STOOG3S’ tour will go on without him; he also encouraged fans/peers to take care of their health “no matter what.”

“Touring isn’t always as easy as it looks, and this is a reminder that your health comes first, no matter what,” he wrote. “This job pushes you mentally and physically more than people realize. To the fans I owe yall everything, you guys are the best and I’ll always appreciate the support you guys give me. To all my fellow artists, please take care of yourselves and don’t ignore anything your body’s trying to tell you.”