Beloved Musician Reveals They’re Dating a Member of Their Band

After months of speculation, Lucy Dacus has finally confirmed she’s dating her bandmate Julien Baker. The two musicians and indie-pop sensation Phoebe Bridgers make up the musical act known as Boygenius.

Fans of the group have long suspected the two were together, but it was never publicly confirmed until The New Yorker profiled Dacus ahead of her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling. The singer admitted that the lyrics on the album would push their relationship out into the public eye.

“It’s been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true,” she said. “I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk. Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it’s not actually fragile. These songs are about different people. But, you know… what are you gonna do?”

The singer also told fans not to expect any new music from the trio anytime soon—or maybe ever—after the success of their 2023 album The Record.

“The decision to take time off came even before the record came out. We always said, ‘One year,’” she said. “Let’s protect our friendship, let’s protect our energy, let’s not have each other feel pressure to keep it going for the others. It was so much fun, and I think we ended at the perfect time.”

Lucy Dacus’ new album, Forever is a Feeling, is out March 28.