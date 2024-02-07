Rockstar and Wife Slam Grammys After Loss: 'Robbed'

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders is feeling "robbed" after the group failed to take home any Grammy Awards. Despite being up for three awards Sunday night, the award-winning indie rock band – made up of Helders, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, and Nick O'Malley – walked away empty handed, with Helders and his wife, Amanda Blank, taking to social media to slam the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

"I wasn't going to bring this back bc Instagram is wild, the world is on fire and it generally doesn't bring me a lot of joy but then I went with my man to the Grammys (bear with me)," Blank, whom Helders married in 2023, wrote on Instagram. "It was obviously a bust and they were robbed – no offence to the winners but c'mon – (jay was right!) and the whole night was bizarre and honestly, that stuff is really overwhelming and stressful and I thought none of this is worth it..."

Helders also had a few choice words, though he indicated that another major star made up for the Grammys snub. In a post shared to his Instagram Story and captured by the fan account Crispyambase, the drummer shared a photo of himself and Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, writing, "I may have been robbed of a Grammy or three, but I met Sporty Spice which makes up for everything and my wife cried when she met her."

On her own account, Blank also shared some praise for the former Spice Girl, calling her "a gorgeous human inside and out." The singer and rapper said Chisholm "gave Matt and I nothing but love as we fanned out like crazy people. I am over the moon, beyond it, into the next galaxy!"

During Sunday night's ceremony, Arctic Monkeys were nominated for Best Rock Performance for Sculptures Of Anything Goes, Best Alternative Music Performance for Body Paint, and Best Alternative Music Album for The Car. The group ultimately lost out on all three of those awards to Boygenius, who snagged two of those awards, and Paramore, who picked up the trophy for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Sunday night didn't mark the first time Arctic Monkeys were snubbed. The group have been nominated for a total of nine Grammys but have yet to secure any wins. Iggy Pop's 2016 album Post Pop Depression, which Helders featured on, was also previously nominated for a Grammy but lost out to David Bowie's Blackstar.