Music Supergroup Announces Hiatus: 'We're Going Away for the Foreseeable Future'

Boygenius are reportedly taking a hiatus. Last night, February 1, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker were rumored to have made the announcement during two "secret" acoustic shows in Los Angeles.

Although they have not confirmed the hiatus on social media, the band has reportedly told their audience they will be "going away for the foreseeable future," according to NME.

Fans captured and shared the trio's second show on Instagram via Boygenius Source. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Boygenius Source shared Lucy Dacus' remarks about it being the band's "last show" and how the trio was "feeling it."

After that, as they played the last track on their set list, "Not Strong Enough," Dacus was reportedly heard saying they were playing their last song, but Baker clarified, "not EVER," suggesting that this was not a breakup, and the band would be back together again.

As part of their acoustic set, the band played 13 songs, which included "Cool About It," "Satanist," "Black Hole," "Powers," "We're in Love," and Phoebe Bridgers' "Graceland Too," among others.

This weekend, Boygenius are nominated for six Grammy awards – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Alternative Album of the Year, Alternative Music Performance, Rock Performance, and Rock Song. The six nominations have come from their debut album, The Record.

In a November 2023 interview with Variety, the group was evasive about whether their activities together would extend to another album.

"I don't know," said Bridgers. "It's incredible to me that we have kept the ethos behind the band the whole way, which is: it just has to be fun. We've done a lot of shit, but there's also shit we said no to, stuff that felt like it was like pushing a boundary as far as travel or labor and stuff that sounds like we might push ourselves into not having fun. So that gets to continue forward, after this album cycle. I think we just are gonna do whatever is fun, and remain each other to each other. These guys are as involved in what I do as they are in Boygenius. We show each other ideas, and…"

"We need each other's brains," Dacus told the outlet. The band remained ambiguous in reply to a question about whether it would be possible to say solo albums were on the horizon.

"It's a mystery," Bridgers told Variety. Dacus continued, "I'll just say I'm not thinking about it," and Bridgers said, "Oh, yeah. It's a mystery to us." Then Dacus added, "If it's a mystery to you, it's a mystery to us too."