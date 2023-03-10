Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's Romance Seemingly Confirmed

Kendall Jenner has been keeping close to Bad Bunny. Two weeks after they spent time with Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians star and the "Dakiti" rapper were spotted stepping out together for another outing. The duo dined out at Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park with some family and friends, including Kendall Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner and close family friend Taco Bennett, on Wednesday, March 7, TMZ reported. Kendall, 27, wore an olive-colored coat and black pants to the event, while Bad Bunny, 28, wore a letterman jacket and tan pants with a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Before heading to her car, Kendall displayed a bit of PDA as the night neared its end. Before hopping into her car, the model reached out and embraced Bad Bunny, wrapping her arm around his neck. Initially linked in February when witnesses reported seeing them kissing in a club, they were subsequently spotted in the same restaurant and making staggered entrances and exits, making it appear they were on a double date with the Biebers, according to TMZ.

Now, they appear to be coming into the open as a potential couple instead of hiding from view. The celebrity couple's outing comes after a source told E! News more than three months ago that Kendall and her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, had split "due to their busy schedules." There were some bumpy patches in their relationship over the past two years, notably when Kendall and Devin, both 26, broke up in June after a trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding but got back together later that summer. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together," said a source to E! News in July. "They moved on and it's going really well."

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing.



There has been no public acknowledgment of Kendall's relationship with Bad Bunny. However, it is unlikely that she will do so in the near future since she has previously said that she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. "No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly," Kendall said in 2021. "It was personal preference from a really young age. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."