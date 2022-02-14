‘The Bachelor’ Alum Confirms Romance With LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Before Super Bowl

Season 24 Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss is happy in love. This time around, Rams running back Jake Funk has stolen the Knoxville, TN native’s heart. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl with the LA Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Sluss took to Instagram to wish her football star beau some good luck. “Good luck kiss,” she captioned the video of her kissing on Funk. She also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from events she attended before the big game, a few game-day treats, and the outfit she decided to wear to support Funk. The Super Bowl is a first for Funk in his professional career.

It’s a fry car from her previous relationship, which ended less than amicably. Sluss is most known for her relationship with Bachelor, Peter Weber. The two were engaged but split after Weber admitted he still had feelings for Sluss’ runner-up, Madison Prewett. Prewett left the show before the finale episode on her own accord.

Sluss didn’t bite her tongue when it came to telling Weber how she felt about the way he handled things. She famously told Weber that she should have seen trouble “when you reached out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” earlier in the season, adding that there was a love triangle between her, Brown, and Prewett. “If you want to be with a woman, you need to learn how to become a man,” she said of Weber.

Sluss said that Weber led her on in their relationship by omitting details about his indiscretions with other contestants, both before the final rose episode and their brief engagement. “In the end, I think he took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him,” she told Bachelorette lead and current Extra TV correspondent, Rachel Lindsay. Sluss added, “He speaks in half-truths.”

Luckily, she’s found happiness elsewhere. Weber reconnected with another contestant from the show after their split.