‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Says He’s ‘Not Making Dumb Decisions on Purpose’ in His Controversial Season

Peter Weber hears the overwhelming criticism of his time on The Bachelor, and he wants Bachelor Nation to know he did his best. Commiserating with former Bachelor Nick Viall on his podcast Viall Files on Wednesday, the pilot admitted trying to find love on reality TV was a lot more difficult than he imagined.

“It’s a lot harder watching this back for me. … It’s way harder than I ever thought it would be,” Weber admitted. “I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have. I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose. I know everyone thinks I am and everyone thinks I’m being indecisive. And yeah, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once.”

Weber added he made it clear to the women vying for his love that they should leave if they weren’t truly interested in forming a connection with him.

“If they didn’t want to be there, I didn’t want them there,” he explained. “I only want someone here that actually wants to pursue something with me.”

Viall agreed after his starring role on Season 21 of the ABC series that trying to follow your heart and make the right decisions in such a high-pressure situation is a “win-less battle.”

“This indecisiveness … You truly seem to be open and giving a lot of these relationships a fair shot,” Viall conceded. “Other leads, including myself, lock in a couple early on and you’re like, ‘Eh, this is my person.’ And you’re basing your decisions off of that.”

Weber previously confessed to E! News that he’s getting “tough skin” after all the criticism of his behavior this season.

“I understand that there’s a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I do think it’s a little … it’s too bad a lot of the criticism and a lot of hate that’s kind of been kind of coming out,” he said. “We’re just doing our best, and we sign up for this type of experience and you hope for the best. You hope you’re going to find love at the end of it and yeah, things are always going to happen, things are gonna come out, because we’re human beings and we’re not perfect, but I just wish people would focus more on spreading love rather than so much hate.”

