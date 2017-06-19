‘Bachelor’ Alum AshLee Frazier Engaged to Boyfriend Aaron Williams

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Another Bachelor alum is getting married!

AshLee Frazier is engaged to her boyfriend Aaron Williams, Us Weekly reports.

“After a 10-year friendship and 11 months of courtship, I am marrying my best friend,” the Houston-based lifestyle blogger told Us.

Frazier competed for Sean Lowe‘s heart during season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. She was sent home after making it to the final three.

Her boyfriend proposed on the Brooklyn Bridge during their recent trip to NYC on Saturday, Nov. 5. Frazier shared a video on Instagram from the couple’s walk along the bridge. “Best walk. Best view. Forever in my heart!” she captioned the video on Monday.

TMZ reported that the couple celebrated their engagement at the Italian hot spot, Scarpetta, where the reality TV personality flaunted her oval-cut diamond ring.