Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Have Broken Up

Love has lost its luster for one of Hollywood’s most photogenic pairs as Austin Butler, and supermodel Kaia Gerber have parted ways, marking the first major celebrity split of 2025. According to TMZ’s insider sources, the duo quietly ended their relationship in late 2024, finishing their three-year romance. The separation became apparent when Butler was conspicuously absent from the Gerber family’s traditional New Year’s getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Kaia joined parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, along with brother Presley and his girlfriend, model Isabella Jones.

The former couple, who began their courtship in 2021 and made their relationship red-carpet official at the 2022 Met Gala, maintained a relatively low-profile romance despite their high-profile careers. Speculation about their relationship status intensified in recent months after Gerber was spotted at a gathering with Saturday Night Live performer Marcello Hernandez in September, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Though the couple briefly quelled breakup rumors with an appearance at a Gracie Abrams concert in October – their final public outing together, according to Elle – their relationship had already begun to show signs of strain.

Throughout their time together, the Elvis star and the runway sensation faced persistent engagement rumors, particularly after Butler was seen helping Gerber relocate to a new residence in mid-2023. However, sources close to the couple consistently dismissed marriage speculation, despite their apparent commitment to one another.

Industry observers note that both stars are at pivotal moments in their careers. Butler’s star has risen meteorically following his acclaimed portrayal of Elvis Presley, while Gerber has established herself as one of fashion’s most sought-after models, following in her mother’s legendary footsteps. The timing of their split coincides with Butler’s increasingly demanding film schedule and Gerber’s expanding presence in both modeling and acting ventures.

The couple’s relationship was characterized by their mutual support of each other’s professional projects, with Butler frequently attending Gerber’s runway shows and the model supporting her partner at various award ceremonies and film premieres. Their red carpet appearances together consistently garnered attention for their sophisticated style and apparent chemistry.

This split adds both stars back to Hollywood’s eligible singles list. For Butler, this marks the end of his second significant relationship, following a decade-long partnership with actress Vanessa Hudgens. Gerber’s previous romantic connections included brief relationships with comedian Pete Davidson and actor Jacob Elordi.

TMZ reports that the separation was amicable, with sources indicating the relationship simply “ran its course.” Representatives for both Butler and Gerber have yet to comment on the split, maintaining their characteristic privacy even as they navigate this personal transition.