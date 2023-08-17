Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Their Santa Barbara Guest House on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have opened up their guest house to "complete strangers." Taking to Instagram, the actor, 45, announced that he and his wife have partnered with Airbnb to rent out their guest house. There is a short clip in which Kutcher can be seen seated next to Kunis at their beach house in Santa Barbara County, discussing his "really dumb idea." "It's dumber than my mustache, I promise," he says, to which she replies with a laugh, "I'm sure. What's this idea?" "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here," he adds. After an apparent chuckle, Kunis asks, "Like, in real life?" "Ok, so we're doing it? Great!" he exclaims as she replies with a shocked, "What!?" In the caption, Kutcher explained, "It's not the craziest idea I've had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we're old buds!"

A link to the listing was shared in his Instagram Story, bringing users to a landing page on Airbnb showing off the "Ashton & Mila's Oceanfront Oasis." "The opportunity to book for one lucky party opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. PST." It is stated in the listing that up to four people can stay at the home, which boasts two bedrooms, one bed, one bathroom and is available for a one-night stay on Aug. 19. With views of the Santa Ynez mountains from its beach house, the couple described it as their "home away from home" that's perfect for some "R&R." There are a few essentials included in the home: wifi, security cameras on the property, towels, soap, and toilet paper, although there are a few additional amenities, such as washing machine, air conditioning, hair dryer, and shampoo, that are not available. In the listing for the beach house, the couple states that the couple offers guests a variety of activities, including hiking on nearby trails and enjoying views of the ocean, drinking coffee on the beach, and being close to "local bites and shops just steps away from the coastline." Additionally, they noted that they will greet guests upon arrival and ensure they are provided with everything they need "for a fun-filled stay at the beach."

According to CNBC, Kutcher is actually an investor in Airbnb, along with other companies like Uber, Spotify, and Warby Parker. He also has a personal connection with the vacation rental company, having admitted at a panel at Airbnb Open 2016 that he lived in Airbnbs for a year after his divorce from Demi Moore. During a stay at an Airbnb, he was surprised to receive a kind act of kindness from a stranger. "I went to Europe and I flew in and got in in the middle of the night. I arrived at the Airbnb at 2 a.m. The person had left me dinner and a glass of wine," he said, calling the gesture "the magic and the love that I needed in that moment." The listing Kutcher and Kunis made comes just a week after another celebrity, Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, announced that she would also invite one special traveler to spend a night at her Montecito, Calif. guest house for a special one-night stay on Sept. 9.