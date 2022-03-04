Mila Kunis Breaks Silence on Ukraine Crisis, Announces Donation Alongside Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have come together to support the people of Ukraine as they’ve partnered with Airbnb and FlexPort.org to offer relief options for refugees. The couple says their goal is to raise $30 million and will match up to $3 million raised through the GoFundMe account.

“The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support,” Kunis said in a video posted to the GoFundMe campaign. “We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After just a few hours, the posting had already raised approximately $2.5 million. Kunis and her husband were inspired to raise emergency relief funds following Russia’s invasion of the country this week. Earlier this week, Kutcher spoke out showing his support of Ukraine, Kunis’ home country. “I stand with Ukraine,” he tweeted, before retweeting a picture of Ukraine’s flag.

This message marks the first comments the actress has made on the topic, but she has opened up about her experience immigrating from Ukraine (back when it was still part of the USSR) to come to the U.S. “And then one day, we weren’t moving up the street,” Kunis recalled during a 2016 appearance on Conan. “We were on a train, and I was like, ‘Whoa, we’re on a train. Where are we going?’ And then we got to Moscow and then we got on a plane, and all of that was very new to me. Like, a train was new. The plane was new. I had Coca-Cola for the first time. The entire experience was very new.”

Kunis acknowledged the context of her family’s flight, telling people it was something they didn’t flaunt at the time. “At that point, it was still, like, at the fall of communism, and we came [on] a refugee visa,” Kunis recounted. “It just wasn’t something you flaunted. I didn’t even know what America was,” Kunis said. “I was like, ‘What could I have done?’ And they’re like, ‘You said the word America.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s true.’”