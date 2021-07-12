Ariana Grande Shares Magical Look at Honeymoon With Husband Dalton Gomez

✖

Ariana Grande shared a rare look at married life with her husband Dalton Gomez on Sunday. The "Break Free" singer shared photos from their honeymoon in the Netherlands. One of the photos included a clear look at the couple, sitting inside a pair of giant wooden shoes. Grande and Gomez married on May 15 and made their first public appearance as a married couple last month in Los Angeles.

Grande, 28, did not share any details of the trip. The only things she posted in the caption were snail and waffle emojis. She carefully curated the photos in the post, which included a picture of her reflection in a window, a picture of Gomez Grande took while standing above him, and the picture of the two in the wooden shoes. Other pictures and clips showed the tourist attractions they visited during their trip to the Netherlands.

Before posting the honeymoon photos, Grande spent the past week promoting her new video of "Safety Net," featuring rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The video has already logged over 5.2 million views since it was released on July 7. The video was a follow-up to her June 21 video for "POV," which has over 15.6 million views. Both songs are featured on Grande's latest album, Positions, which was released in October.

Grande and Dalton got engaged just before Christmas. In May, her representative confirmed the two got married. They reportedly tied the knot at Grande's home in Montecito, California with only 20 guests in attendance. Sources told TMZ the two exchanged vows in an "informal way" and the ceremony was "very intimate and filled with a lot of love."

Grande finally shared a photo from the wedding on May 26, posting a candid shot of the couple kissing after their "I dos." The same day she shared that picture, Vogue published professional photos from the wedding, reporting that she wore a Vera Wang dress and Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit. Grande's parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera gave her away.

Gomez, a real estate agent, and Grande were seen out in public for the first time after their wedding when they met friends at Wolfgang Puck's restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. "Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time," an insider told E! News. "You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married." The insider later said that Gomez "had a huge smile on his face throughout the night and they definitely looked to be in the honeymoon phase and so in love."