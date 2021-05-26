Ariana Grande Shares First Photos of Her Wedding Dress

✖

Ariana Grande is sharing the first photos from her private wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month. The "7 rings" singer, 27, looked stunning in a simple and chic custom white gown by Vera Wang, completed with a shoulder-length white veil adorned with a simple bow. Gomez, meanwhile, sported a suit by Tom Ford, according to Vogue, which covered the wedding.

Captioning the photos "5.15.21," Grande shared moments from the ceremony that took place at her Montecito, California home. She and Gomez look loved up in many of the photos, kissing and holding one another during their first moments as a married couple. Grande's famous friends were quick to wish the happy couple well. "Congratulations a beautiful goddess! I am so so so happy for you and your hubby," Khloé Kardashian commented, as Victoria Justice added, "You look absolutely stunning!! So happy for you." Taraji P. Henson chimed in, "Congrats my lil sweet pea!"

A rep for Grande confirmed just days after the May 15 ceremony that she and Gomez had wed, telling PEOPLE at the time, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." The decision to marry in the home where they "spend a lot of time" was a personal one, a source added to the outlet at the time.

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," they said. In the wedding photos, you can see candles and flower petals dangling from the ceiling can be seen turning the stunning home into a fairy tale wedding venue.

Grande and Gomez married just five months after the songstress announced their engagement in December, sharing a photo of her beautiful pearl and diamond ring with the caption, "Forever n then some." The pair started dating in January 2020, and quickly grew serious spending the pandemic social distancing at her Los Angeles home.

Following their wedding, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE the luxury real estate agent was a "great fit" for the pop star. "They're a great fit together," the friend shared. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life." A second insider agreed, "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."