Ariana Grande Is Giving Away $2 Million for a Good Cause

Ariana Grande is giving a major gift to her fans, partnering with BetterHelp to give away $2 million of free therapy. Grande announced on Tuesday that $1 million of free therapy would be given away, and later that day, BetterHelp doubled the number.

"thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!" Grande wrote on Instagram announcing the initial giveaway. "While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!"

"i hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month," she continued. "after that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together."

BetterHelp's subsequent post began with a thank-you to Grande's fans. "We are thrilled to see so many of you taking this step in your mental health journey," they wrote. "Together with Ariana, we've decided to double the amount of therapy we're giving away." Grande, who recently married her quarantine boyfriend Dalton Gomez, has spoken in the past about the importance of therapy, tweeting in 2018 that seeing a therapist "saved" her life on multiple occasions.

Responding to a fan who asked, "Who is Ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients?" Grande wrote, "This is funny as f— but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible."