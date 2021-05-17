Dalton Gomez: Meet Ariana Grande's Husband

✖

Ariana Grande is married, but unlike some of her past high-profile boyfriends, her husband is not as well-known. Dalton Gomez is a 25-year-old real-estate agent in Los Angeles. He proposed to Grande days before Christmas in December 2020. On Monday, Grande's representative confirmed that the two are married, following a small, informal ceremony.

Gomez was born and raised in Southern California, according to his bio for Aaron Kirkman Group, the Los Angeles real estate firm he works for. He is the sole buyer agent for the firm and a five-year veteran of the luxury real estate market. He has served as Director of Operations for the firm. "From this vast experience, Mr. Gomez now holds one of the largest Rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city," his bio notes. "More recently, he has represented significant sales including Pierre Koenig's Case Study #21 and Craig Ellwood's Case Study #16."

Gomez was reportedly one of the agents involved in helping Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sell their first Beverly Hills home for $7.955 million. He also appeared in Bieber's "Stuck With U" video with Grande, and that served as the first public acknowledgment of their relationship. Gomez later made his Instagram page private.

Sources with "direct knowledge" of the couple's wedding told TMZ the nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California and there were less than 20 guests there. There was no real "ceremony," sources said, adding that they said their "I dos" in an informal setting. The "God Is a Woman" singer's rep late told PEOPLE they are married. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep said. A source also said the couple "love" Montecito and it seemed "only natural" that they got married at Grande's home there.

Grande, 27, and Gomez started dating in January 2020 and spent the early days of the coronavirus pandemic at her home. On Dec. 20, Grande announced the two were engaged when she shared a photo of the engagement ring on Instagram. "Forever n then some," she added in the caption. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, aside from some occasional personal pictures Grande shared on Instagram. In April, she published a collection of photos of the couple, adding, "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u."

It is not clear how Gomez and Grande met, but sources told E! News last year that they have many mutual friends. "They run in the same circle," a source close to Grande said at the time. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

Grande's team reportedly reached out to Gomez to help her find a home outside Los Angeles before the pandemic started. "When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him," a source told Us Weekly. "Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met." In March, Grande bought a new home in the Hollywood Hills for $8.9 million.