Ariana Grande Hints She and Pete Davidson Have Moved in Together

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance continues, as the singer dropped a hint that they may have moved in together on Saturday.

Grand ande Davidson began dating last month, and are already reportedly engaged. This weekend, Grande posted a meme on Instagram implying that the betrothed couple is officially living together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Us in our new apartment no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” Grande wrote over a screen shot from Spongebob Squarepants. The still was taken from a season 3 episode called “I Had an Accident,” where Spongebob stayed inside and entertained himself with a penny, a chip and a used napkin.

Grande fueled speculation even further on Sunday morning, when she posted a few photos of herself standing on a couch.

“Super big and mature looking,” she wrote over one post. Followers took this as a hint that she and Davidson had gone out furniture shopping.

The 24-year-old couple got together as they were both coming out of long-term previous relationships. Grande split from rapper Mac Miller some time in late April or early May. Meanwhile, Davidson’s on-again-off-again relationship with comedian Cazzie David was reportedly off-again when he began seeing Grande in the middle of last month.

It didn’t take long for the two to get committed. Davidson reportedly commissioned a $93,000 engagement ring from New York City jeweler Gereg Yuna, which he said took two weeks to make. That means that Davidson and Grande were dating for about two weeks before the Saturday Night Live star began ring shopping.

While most fans seem to be happy for the young love birds, Grande has had to face some undue criticism as her ex, Miller, appears to spiral after their split. The rapper was arrested for driving under the influence last month. He was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in his Mercedes before crashing it. On Twitter, Grande fired back at a fan who blamed her for the incident.

“Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” he wrote. At the time, only a few vague reports suggested that Grande and Davidson were dating.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” Grande wrote. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.”