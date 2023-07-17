Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Reportedly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have called it quits. After two years of marriage, the couple have split and are "heading for divorce," sources told TMZ, adding that Grande and Gomez attempted to reconcile a few months ago but those efforts ultimately failed.

The report comes just a day after speculation that trouble was brewing sparked after the singer was spotted at Wimbledon on Sunday sans Gomez and her wedding ring. Multiple outlets reported that Grande attended the event Sunday with her Wicked castmate Jonathan Bailey, who she was seen sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with as they watched Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final, according to PEOPLE. The two were reportedly spotted smiling, laughing, and whispering throughout the match, with images shared by TMZ showing Grande without her wedding ring. Prior to that, Grande had shared several photos to social media showing herself without her ring.

According to TMZ's sources, those months-long rumors that Grande and Gomez split hold some truth. The former couple reportedly haven't lived together since December, when she began filming Wicked, and have remained "thousands of miles" apart. The pair reportedly began having trouble in their relationship before that, the sources claimed. Sources added to Entertainment Tonight that "Ariana and Dalton's friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

Grande and Gomez, who have not publicly addressed reports of the split, are reportedly still friends and still regularly talk on the phone, according to the insiders, who told ET, "they've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Grande and Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, reportedly began dating in Jan. 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told PEOPLE that year that the new couple were sheltering in place together, adding that they had "been hanging out for a couple of months," but the singer "doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton." After announcing their engagement in March 2020, the couple quietly married in May 2021. The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship outside of the public spotlight.