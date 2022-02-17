Ariana Grande Shares Rare PDA Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans and her social media followers a glimpse into married life. The “Tattooed Heart” singer posted a few images of her engaging in some PDA with her husband, Dalton Gomez. She simply captioned the photo and video series she posted on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with a pink heart with a bow and arrow going through it. In the first photo, with Grande donning a high-cut little black dress with lace and black pumps, the “Thank U Next” singer is wrapping her arms around Gomez’s waist standing atop of what looks like a rooftop or outdoor area decorated with white string lights.

In a boomerang video in the same post in an accompanying slide, Grande lifts one leg up as Gomez kisses her lips while standing under the full moon. It’s one of the only posts Grande has shared of her life with Gomez.

Gomez and Grande reportedly began dating in Jan. 2020. Amid the coronavirus quarantine, a source told People Magazine that the new couple were sheltering in place together. “Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” one insider said at the time. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

A little over a year later in May 2021, the pair quietly married. “They got married,” Grande’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The two married at Grande’s home. Vogue Magazine later shared images and inside details into the the special day.

Grande donned a classic Audrey Hepburn’s inspired classic Vera Wang Haute gown to wed her real estate beau. The singer’s parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera, gave her away.

A separate source told People about their decision to marry at Grande’s Montecito home: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”