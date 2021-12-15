Why Ariana Grande Ran Away From Her ‘The Voice’ Co-Star Blake Shelton on Stage

Ariana Grande had to put the jets on to save her glam from Blake Shelton while competing against her fellow The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, on Jimmy Fallon’s new Peacock show That’s My Jam. Taking on a number of musical challenges inspired by some of Fallon’s most popular Tonight Show segments, the coaches had fans cracking up as they gave each other a hard time.

During one game, titled “Slay It Don’t Spray It,” all four musicians had to test their lyrical memory of songs, including Grande’s “Break Free.” If they got the lyrics wrong, the teams – split into Grande and Shelton versus Clarkson and Legend – got sprayed with water. Not shockingly to any The Voice fan, Shelton was the worst at this lyrical game, which led to a hilarious moment with his partner.

Realizing Shelton didn’t know the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Grande bolted out of the sound booth to protect her hair and makeup from getting blasted with water. After just a moment, she returned to the booth to face her punishment, but crouched down and covered her face so she didn’t have to absorb the brunt of the spray. Afterward, she gave a playful smack to Shelton’s shoulder for ultimately losing the game, which went to Legend and Clarkson, as did the golden boombox trophy.

Shelton’s lack of pop culture knowledge has made him the subject of ridicule on The Voice before, with the Season 21 coaches chiding him earlier in the season for never having heard Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s 2002 duet “Dilemma.” Clarkson teased, “Did you live under a rock?” as Legend chimed in, “This was an immensely huge song.” Shelton joked of growing up in Oklahoma, “There was a lot of rocks where I lived.”

The Voice Season 21 wrapped up Tuesday with another win for Team Clarkson, as Girl Named Tom was crowned the winner. The finale marked the first non-solo act to take home the winning title, as siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty earned the most votes over Clarkson’s Hailey Mia, Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple.