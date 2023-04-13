Ariana Grande Speaks out on Years of Body-Shaming From Trolls

Ariana Grande is over critics talking about her body image. The "Almost is Never Enough" singer has always been petite, and after years of fans questioning her size, she decided to address it on her social media. In a TikTok post, Grande wrote: "You have talked a lot about it [my body] over the past decade or longer, so I'd like to join in this time. :)" Throughout the video, she encouraged online users to stop speaking about people's bodies overall, noting the insecurities that can come from that. She also expressed how much people may not know is going on behind the scenes with someone, and spoke on critics who have said she doesn't appear healthy-looking.

"I know personally, for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she said in the video, before revealing some of the habits she had before.

She continued: "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy. And I know I shouldn't have to explain that but I thought that maybe having an openness and some kind of vulnerability here would be—that something good might come from it, I don't know. But that's the first thing: Healthy can look different."

Noting what people may be struggling with behind the camera, she said: "Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know."

Grande's popularity rose as a star on Nickelodeon before embarking on a solo career in music. She's now one of the most successful singers in music, selling over 90 million records globally. Her fragrance has sold over $1 billion in sales.