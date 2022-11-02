Anna Faris Says She's 'Getting Much Closer' to Ex Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Anna Faris feels fortunate to have maintained a good relationship with her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his family. Faris recently told People her relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 43, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, is at its best. Having co-parented 10-year-old son Jack with Pratt since the couple separated in 2017, Faris says she's grateful for their closeness. "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," she said. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support." According to The Estate star, who eloped last year with cinematographer Michael Bennett, 52, said Schwarzenegger is an "awesome" mother. "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."

Additionally, the actress revealed to People that she and Barrett spend as much time together as possible. "We realized early on that we didn't want to be apart," she explained. "There's a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate." Faris said she hoped the blended families could celebrate the holidays together soon. Barrett has two children from a previous marriage, and Pratt and Schwarzenegger share daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise. "We won't have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays," she said. "And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere." Faris added, "I'm happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness."

Chris Pratt isn't holding back his feelings about estranged wife Anna Faris! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/05FSzIYRds — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2017

Last year, Faris discussed co-parenting with Pratt on her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. "Chris and I work really hard [to coparent] because we have Jack," she said. "That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it's like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness? "I do want to reiterate though, that I f— acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there's bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us more human," she continued.

"But the long game, and it's just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f— sucks! Until then, what matters is that everyone's happy." Previously, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and then to Pratt from 2009 to 2018. Following their split, Faris began dating Barrett, whom she met on the set of the 2018 film Overboard. Pratt began dating Schwarzenegger after his breakup with Faris, and the couple married in 2019.