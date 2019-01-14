Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Relationship Timeline: From First Dates to Engagement

Just seven months into their relationship, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already planning to say I do!

Not a whole lot is known about the newly betrothed couple’s whirlwind romance, although they have been spotted out in public several times together. Plus they have have shared a handful of glimpses of each other on social media that show just how in love they are.

Check out every gushy social media post and public spotting of Hollywood’s newest engaged couple.

June 2018

In June, Pratt, who announced his separation from ex-wife Anna Faris in August 2017, sparked romance rumors with Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While Pratt and Faris’ 5-year-old son, Jack, spent Father’s Day with Faris and her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett, Pratt spent the day picnicking with Schwarzenegger. The two dined on sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara, California.

Sources close to Pratt said that he had been tentatively dipping his toe back into romantic waters. “It seems he has been on dates, but not dated anyone seriously after he separated from Anna,” an insider told PEOPLE.

A few weeks later, a source told PEOPLE that Pratt and Schwarzenegger met via Shwarzenegger’s mom, Shriver.

“Maria helped set them up,” the source confirmed, adding that the two had gotten a little more serious and had been out on “multiple dates.”

July 2018

It’s not clear when exactly Schwarzenegger met Pratt’s son, but in July, all three were spotted attending church together. Then later that day, the three went to Los Angeles hot spot The Bigg Chill for some frozen yogurt, where Pratt and Schwarzenegger were photographed sharing a sweet kiss.

A source told Us Weekly that Schwarzenegger’s famous family approved of the Jurassic World actor. “Her family really likes him,” the source said. “They’re really into each other.”

August 2018

In August, Pratt had dinner with Schwarzenegger’s family, including brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, after yet another church date. Patrick shared a glimpse of the get-together on his Instagram Story, sharing a video of Pratt, 39, sitting at the head of the table next to Katherine, 28.

Later in August, Pratt and the Rock What You’ve Got author were photographed wearing matching outfits during a date night in Santa Monica.

November 2018

Pratt met up with his future father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in November when he and Katherine had a meal with the Terminator star and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan. The group dined at FIG restaurant in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, Pratt’s divorce from Faris was officially finalized, although the ex-couple appeared to still be friendly, as they double-dated with Schwarzenegger and Barrett to take Jack trick-or-treating on Halloween.

One source told Hollywood Life that Pratt and Schwarzenegger were on the fast track to engagement.

“Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” the insider said. “They were without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was “inseparable.”

December 2018

After spending Thanksgiving with Schwarzenegger’s family, Pratt gushed over her in an Instagram post celebrating her 29th birthday.

Captioning a collage of photos of the two of them, Pratt wrote, “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

January 2019

In the early hours of Monday, Jan. 14, Pratt announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, sharing a photo of the happy couple embracing, with her diamond sparkler front and center.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned the photo.

Fans reacted with joy, as did even Faris, who commented on the post, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”