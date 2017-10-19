Anna Faris Reportedly Dating Cinematographer From Her Upcoming Film

Anna Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett after meeting him on set of her upcoming film.

TMZ reports that the Mom actress was spotted out with Barrett several times in Malibu, California, and the two were “looking couple-y.”

Barrett serves a cinematographer on the 2018 re-imagining of the comedy Overboard, which Faris is starring in.

This is Faris’ first time being spotted with a possible romantic interest since she announced her separation from husband Chris Pratt.

The former power couple are reportedly still on good terms and “adore” each other.

“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together,” Faris said. “All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

It’s unclear if Pratt has also started seeing other people after the separation. He was spotted with a mystery woman shortly after the announcement was made.