Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Spotted out Together for 2 Consecutive Days

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have stepped out together twice in public this week, showing their continued unity in spite of their divorce.

It has been over a year now since Pratt and Faris announced their separation, and 10 months since Pratt filed for divorce. Still, the two actors have kept their word in terms of remaining close co-parents to their son, Jack. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the ex-couple was spotted out for a walk together on Tuesday morning in Santa Monica.

Paparazzi photos captured Faris and Pratt both dressed in casual wear as they strolled around Santa Monica, California. Faris looked like she might be trying to maintain a low profile, with her hair up under a hat and large sunglasses covering half of her face. She wore a white V-neck t-shirt and loose-fitting jeans. Pratt was a little more conspicuous in shorts and a button-down shirt, which was unbuttoned halfway down his chest. He too wore a baseball hat low over his eyes.

There is no word on what the one-time couple was up to on Tuesday, though it was the second day in a row they had been out together. On Monday, reporters from The Daily Mail spotted Pratt and Faris walking on either side of their 6-year-old son, Jack. They each held one of his hands for a while as they appeared to be out on a casual occasion yet again. Even Jack wore sunglasses as the family explored Santa Monica sidewalks.

As happy as they looked, the transition has not been entirely smooth for the family. After the split, Faris was the first to get entangled in a new romance with cinematographer Michael Barrett. At the time, insiders told In Touch Weekly that Pratt did not like how much time Barrett was already spending with his son. Back in June, Jack even spent Father’s Day with Faris and Barrett while Pratt went on a date of his own.

These days, Pratt is reportedly seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. A source close to the burgeoning romance told Entertainment Tonight that Pratt and Schwarzenegger are getting “serious quickly.”

“[They] went from casually dating to spending much more time together,” the source said back in July. “Chris and Katherine have introduced one another to their family and friends, and have been almost inseparable when they are free.”

There is no word yet on whether Schwarzenegger has met Jack, but the insider said that would be a major step for Pratt.

“Until he knew it was more than just casual, he wasn’t introducing Jack to anyone,” the source explained. “Chris and Katherine are very happy together.”