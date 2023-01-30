Amy Robach's Stepson Shares Cryptic Message After Her ABC Exit

Amy Robach's stepson is ready to put her love affair with T.J. Holmes behind him, or at least that's what his social media post hints to. The son of Robach's estranged husband seemingly reacted to Robach being outed by ABC after an investigation into her romance with Holmes led to both of their exits. The 26-year-old posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 28. In the clip, Fallon gestures with his hands while a caption reads, "Let's just move on!"

The news of Robach's firing came after tense meetings with ABC, Holmes, and their lawyers in meditation. The official announcement came on Jan. 27. ABC confirmed such in a statement that reads: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Their romance was outed by Daily Mail just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022. Both Robach and Holmes were reportedly already separated from their respective spouses before the hookups began, though Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, says she was blindsided and under the impression that they were working things out. Robach's divorce is nearing finalization, while Holmes just recently filed divorce documents.

It's unclear what their next moves will be. Neither has been replaced officially at ABC, nor has Holmes at 20/20. There are reports that Holmes and Robach are prepping to sue ABC over the firing.

Rumors of Holmes having multiple affairs with subordinates at ABC over the years have since surfaced. Though he and Robach's romantic relationship continues, she was reportedly unaware of his history. Neither reportedly expected their relationship to cause such a ruckus. ABC executives repeatedly feel they weren't told about the romance soon enough.