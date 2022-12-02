Amy Robach's Husband Is a '90s TV Legend

Amy Robach's estranged husband is quite the 90s heartthrob. Fans of the Good Morning America anchor have been questioning the status of her marriage since the Daily Mail exposed her alleged six-month romance with co-anchor, T.J. Holmes. Robach and Holmes began working together on the morning news program in 2020, and according to insiders their chemistry was magnetic from the start. In fact, Robach has admitted publically that she was thrilled when she learned Holmes would be her right hand. The pair reportedly began dating secretly in August after they both ended their relationships with their respective spouses, both of whom they ironically married in 2010. Robach's divorce is reportedly close to being finalized, and she and Holmes were allegedly planning to take their romance public in the coming weeks. But, everyone knows now.

In the meantime, her husband has been mum. Robach is still legally married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue. He's since deleted all photos featuring Robach from his social media. PEOPLE Magazine reports the former couple put their New York City apartment on the market weeks before news of her new romance broke. Robach deactivated her Instagram account amid news of the relationship hitting the net.

The former former couple has faced hardship before. She revealed that she and Shue experienced a bump in their marriage when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy in 2013, she was declared cancer free and has been since then. "This was not something I would wish on anyone's marriage," she explained to People in 2015. She said their rough patch lasted several months.

Aside from that, Robach has praised Shue in the media. Throughout their marriage, she gushed over their blended family. She has two children from a previous marriage, he has three children.

Shue starred on Melrose Place as a series regular for 191 episodes from 1992 to 1999. He also starred in TV shows like The Wonder Years, as well as movies like The Karate Kid, The Rainmaker and Gracie.