Now that they no longer work for ABC, which The Walt Disney Company owns, controversial couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they aren't welcomed at the Disneyland theme part. The revelation came during a conversation with Bachelor 25 lead Matt James, who told the couple he was going to run the London Marathon, noting that he wants his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, to run the Disney 5K. "She loves Disney, so any way to entice her into not being mad about me buying so many running shoes," James said during the chat on their podcast. "We would love to run with you down at that 5K," Holmes replied, adding, "I don't think we're allowed on the park's grounds anymore," he said, laughing. "We'll check. Last we checked, we weren't."

As widely reported, Holmes and Robach were ousted from their positions at GMA3 and 20/20 when their personal romance was leaked. But a source tells PEOPLE Holmes and Robach are not banned from Disney Parks, despite the allegations.

Rumblings of their relationship grew in November 2022 after they were spotted and pictured together at a New York City bar. An expose via Daily Mail followed. They were both still legally married to their respective spouses at the time — both for 12 years. And their spouses and families were friendly, having spent time with one another over the years.

Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. A source close to the situation claimed there wasn't any overlap in their relationships. Fiebig's sources claimed otherwise, noting they'd separated but she was under the impression they were working things through and was reportedly blindsided by his romance with Robach.

Robach said during one podcast episode that her and Holmes' careers were "unfairly taken" due to their relationship, and the transition has been difficult. She admits she'd be "devastated" if their relationship fails due to the sacrifices they've already made for the sake of their love personally and professionally.