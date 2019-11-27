Alisha Wainwright’s Father Speaks out Following Justin Timberlake ‘Hoopla’

Alisha Wainwright’s father has addressed the rumors of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, calling the whole story “hoopla.” Wainwright was spotted holding hands with Timberlake while out with co-stars in their upcoming movie Palmer, but both insist it was an innocent gesture. Jeff Wainwright agrees.

Jeff Wainwright described his daughter as a “free spirit” in an interview with The Daily Mail, and insisted that there is nothing going on between her and Timberlake. The 59-year-old music producer said that his daughter is a just “working on a movie,” and nothing more.

“It’s all just speculation,” he said. “She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together. I have seen it all over the news. I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes.”

While Wainwright thought that the stories about his daughter and Timberlake were false, he declined to comment on her love life more generally.

“I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that,” he said. “She is a young lady. 30-years-old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do.”

However, Wainwright did admit that he did not know every little detail about his daughter’s life. He said that, as an entertainment industry family, they did not go out of their way to share every detail with each other.

“Even if there is something [going on] I would not know. When you are in show business, you separate family from the business. When you are at home with your family, you talk about other things. You don’t talk about this crazy stuff,” he said.

Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright were out with the rest of the cast of Palmer in New Orleans on Saturday when the whole controversy got started. They had reserved a private balcony at a bar, where passersby took photos and videos of them throughout the night.

Timberlake remained couched in one corner behind a table covered in drinks as Wainwright and others came and went, trying to get him on his feet. Photos showed him with his arm around Wainwright and her with her hand on his leg, then finally with their hands clasped on his lap.

However, these gestures may have been fleeting, as videos circulating on social media show. Some argue that this story has only blown out of proportion because of fans’ investment in Timberlake’s romantic life, from his past relationship with Britney Spears to his current marriage to Jessica Biel.

Reps for Timberlake and Wainwright have both said that there is nothing romantic between them.