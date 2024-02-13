Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Fans Saying Usher Got Too Close to Her in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher's highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show is still trending. The "Let It Burn" singer took the stage, with over 30 million viewers at home watching, for an unforgettable 15-minute set that included appearances from R&B heavy hitters Alicia Keys, and H.E.R., and hip hop's finest Jermaine Dupri, Will.I.Am, and Lil Jon. The latter joined him for "OMG," while Lil Jon took the stage for "Turn Down For What," Keys for their duet "My Boo," and H.E.R. for a guitar solo and "Bad Girl." Ludacris joined with a full afro for "Yeah." The R&B crooner and Keys set social media ablaze with their on-stage chemistry, swaying and smiling as they sang. At one point, Usher wrapped his arms around Keys from behind as she swayed her hips in a skin-clad red jumpsuit. Social media users joked that Usher, who is infamous for serenading the ladies during his shows, and sometimes causing ruckus (think Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer) may make Keys' longtime husband, Swizz Beatz, upset. But the producer says it's all nonsense.

Beatz took to Instagram to shut down the noise. In a now-pinned Instagram post featuring a series of photos of Keys at the piano, smiling with Usher, and posing at the stadium, he said there's nothing to be mad about. "Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it's open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he wrote.

"My Boo" was released in 2004, along with an accompanying music video. It was released as the fourth single from his Confessions album. At the 47th Annual Grammy Awards, the song won for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The single stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

At the Super Bowl, Usher donned his signature skates for a routine and dancers were in Las Vegas showgirl costumes as a nod to the city. He ended the show with the mantra "I took the world to the A," a dedication to his hometown of Atlanta.