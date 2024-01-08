Ali Wong Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Bill Hader After Emotional Golden Globe Win

Ali Wong had an emotional win at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and she celebrated by sharing a kiss with her boyfriend, Bill Hader. During the big ceremony, Wong won Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Motion Picture for her role in the Netflix dark comedy series Beef. After getting back to her seat, she shared a sweet, loving kiss with Hader.

During her speech, Wong mentioned her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two daughters: Mari Hakuta, 9, and Nikki Hakuta, 7. "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your support," she said. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother." Notably, Hader was up for Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series at the 2024 Golden Globes for his role in HBO's Barry, but lost to actor Jeremy Allen White, who won for the FX series The Bear.

Hader and Wong had previously been rumored to be dating in 2022, but there was no official confirmation until May 2023. One of Hader's reps spoke out and stated the two are "dating again," seemingly indicating that they had dated previously but spilt for some time. Around the same time, Hader referred to Wong as his "girlfriend," during a conversation with Collider, furthering confirming the rumors. "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," he said.

"I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count," Hader added. "So, I'm going to have a vacation." He went on to say, "I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading. Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn't really focus on anything. So, it's more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break."

Hader was previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey, whom he wed in 2006. They share three children. In 2017 the couple split, with Hader filing for divorce the same year. The divorce was finalized in 2018. He then went on to secretly date actress Rachel Bilson, but the pair reportedly split in 2020. Notably, Hader and Bilson met while filming The To-Do List, a movie that Carey wrote and directed. Hader was later romantically linked to Anna Kendrick, but the relationship too has since ended.