'BEEF': Ali Wong's Stellar Performance on Netflix Show Has Fans Applauding
It has been a week and a half since the release of Beef on Netflix, and the show is beginning to pick up steam on social media. The dramedy stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as Amy Lau and Danny Cho, two people who meet in a petty road rage incident and become embroiled in a passionate feud. The show has fans in awe and it is becoming the topic of choice among TV buffs on social media.
Beef begins with a simple, low-stakes encounter in a parking lot where neither main character is hurt and neither car is even damaged. From there it spirals out of control into a saga of violence and revenge that is appalling, absurd and at times hilarious. The show has captured fans' imaginations with its seamless blending of genre and tone, jumping from a rom-com in one moment to an action-thriller in the next. While its A-list cast obviously helped it get some notoriety, the show's unique execution of its story and character arcs is really what has fans talking.
Beef was created by Lee Sung Jin and filmed in the spring of 2022. It was the subject of a serious bidding war which Netflix won. It had its world premiere at SXSW last month before it hit Netflix on April 6. Now that it has been out for over a week, many fans profess to have watched it through multiple times and are urging their friends and family to do the same. Here's a look at the conversation around this breakout success.
Best
By far one of the best shows this year! 🥩 #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/vpaaZD6KkM— destiny renée (@demonicbonfire) April 11, 2023
This is the best show of the year. #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/Vgve9Xz2uc— Chase (@ChaseStein_) April 6, 2023
First and foremost, many fans proclaimed this the best show of the year so far, and perhaps the best show that Netflix has released for quite some time.
Season 2
all of y’all saying you don’t think it needs a season 2, the creator has 3 seasons mapped out so #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/zXCVAWYm5x— َ (@Iawolfes) April 10, 2023
Many fans are already impatient for another season. While the show may have seemed like a self-contained story, there are reportedly plans in place for a follow-up if Netflix gives it the green light.
Praising Performances
steven yeun deserves all the awards for this scene like i legit felt the burden of everything with him through the screen IT WAS INSANE #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/fC1igiCsk4— zee (@mantralouie) April 11, 2023
#BEEFNetflix is a masterwork of pettiness and jaw-dropping escalation, riotously funny and genuinely profound, digging into how "hurt people" hurt people. Steven Yuen and Ali Wong give world-class performances. 2023's best TV series so far. pic.twitter.com/z2paaETgpT— Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) April 9, 2023
Many fans feel like the stars of Beef should be award contenders for their work here.
Music
dear netflix, kindly release the full version of steven yeun’s drive by incubus. tysm. #beefnetflix pic.twitter.com/5G70syVinz— CJ (@christianfreo) April 7, 2023
Ending Ep. 1 with this song are you fucking KIDDING ME 😂😂❤️ Incredible. #BEEFNetflix @HoobastankApril 7, 2023
Many fans were surprised by how prominent the music was in this series and how integral it was to the story.
Low Stakes
This is almost literally the beginning of #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/Q5o9FpbIXK— Mike (@michaelcollado) April 8, 2023
Fans marveled at the depth of a story that started with such a petty sleight, especially considering how similar situations had been handled in other media.
'Trauma'
the writers working on #BEEFNetflix episode 8 pic.twitter.com/sIlRxGCoBP— eddie rizzo (@edpalabra) April 7, 2023
This show revived a meme from the release of Halloween Kills compiling all the clips where Jamie Lee Curtis said the word "trauma." It was surprisingly applicable here as well.
Recommendation
I watched Beef on a whim and Good Lord that show is an achievement. Pitch-black comedy blended with searing drama and an intense examination of how and why people are "broken". One of the most unique shows I've seen in a while. And Steven Yeun and Ali Wong? SUPERB.#BeefNetflix pic.twitter.com/bRgvxNFVBG— Jared Kozal 💛❤️💙🤍 (@jkozal) April 9, 2023
Finally, many fans felt they had to recommend Beef in the strongest possible terms knowing that some viewers are skeptical of Netflix these days. They assured their followers that this one is worth the watch.