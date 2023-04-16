'BEEF': Ali Wong's Stellar Performance on Netflix Show Has Fans Applauding

It has been a week and a half since the release of Beef on Netflix, and the show is beginning to pick up steam on social media. The dramedy stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as Amy Lau and Danny Cho, two people who meet in a petty road rage incident and become embroiled in a passionate feud. The show has fans in awe and it is becoming the topic of choice among TV buffs on social media.

Beef begins with a simple, low-stakes encounter in a parking lot where neither main character is hurt and neither car is even damaged. From there it spirals out of control into a saga of violence and revenge that is appalling, absurd and at times hilarious. The show has captured fans' imaginations with its seamless blending of genre and tone, jumping from a rom-com in one moment to an action-thriller in the next. While its A-list cast obviously helped it get some notoriety, the show's unique execution of its story and character arcs is really what has fans talking.

Beef was created by Lee Sung Jin and filmed in the spring of 2022. It was the subject of a serious bidding war which Netflix won. It had its world premiere at SXSW last month before it hit Netflix on April 6. Now that it has been out for over a week, many fans profess to have watched it through multiple times and are urging their friends and family to do the same. Here's a look at the conversation around this breakout success.