Ali Wong Officially Files to Divorce Husband Just Days Before Christmas

Ali Wong has divorced her husband, Justin Hakuta. After more than a year since the couple announced their separation, the actress filed for divorce on Friday, Dec. 22, in Beverly Hills.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Wong listed the date of separation as April 10, 2022, a few days prior to the couple announcing their separation online, and cited "irreconcilable differences."

Wong is seeking joint legal and physical custody of her two children in the documents. It is also stated in these documents that the couple is currently engaged in mediation in order to resolve any support and property issues and that the court should recognize their prenuptial agreement.

After meeting at a friend's wedding in 2010, Wong and Hakuta got married in November 2014, and they have two daughters, Mari, eight years old, and Nikki, six years old.

A representative for the Beef star confirmed that she and her husband Hakuta would be divorcing after nearly eight years of marriage in an official statement released in April 2022.

In a cover story for the March 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter, Wong revealed more about her divorce than a year after news of the breakup broke. According to her, she "did not expect the announcement to be so widespread."

Her mother's reaction was far and away the hardest part about getting divorced, she told THR. "I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, 'Can you just wait until I die?' She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself...But then, what was kind of cool about the announcement was that she didn't have to tell any of her friends." She noted that her mother "still sees Justin a ton."

As Wong revealed in the feature, the friendly partnership between her and Hakuta could be attributed to their unique relationship. "We're really, really close; we're best friends. We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce," Wong told the outlet.

Wong shared with the interviewer that she played pickleball with her husband that morning and planned to travel with Hakuta when she went on tour over the summer with new material about their post-divorce relationship.

"I'm still workshopping it, but the bones are there and it came to me very fast," she said. "This is the first hour I'm doing since I started where I'm single. I think we're going to call it the Single Lady tour."