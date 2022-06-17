Rachel Bilson Calls Break up From Bill Hader 'Probably Harder Than Childbirth'

Rachel Bilson secretly dated Bill Hader for a few years, but the pair broke up back in 2020. Now, speaking out about the split, the former Hart of Dixie star said she felt like it was "probably harder than childbirth." OK Magazine reports that during a podcast interview with actress Aubrey Plaza, Bilson officially confirmed her relationship with Hader. "Are you serious?" Plaze replied. "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything." Bilson added, "We dated. I went to the f—ing Golden Globes."

Notably, Bilson did not speak more about her relationship with Hader, but did mention a "really hard breakup" that she went through "during the pandemic," per OK. Bilson reportedly also spoke with Mandy Moore about her painful breakup, telling the This Is Us actress that she "could not leave my house" due to the spread of Covid-19, so she "had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it," since she could not go out and being around friends to take her mind off of the heartache. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠," she said. "Harder than childbirth."

Rachel Bilson is opening up about her former romance with Bill Hader. pic.twitter.com/YRGiikdpq2 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) June 17, 2022

Bilson had previously been in a long-term relationship with actor Hayden Christensen. The pair met while filming the 2008 sci-fi action movie Jumper, and were rumored to be dating shortly thereafter. Bilson and Christensen were engaged for a time, but never married, and share a 5-year-old daughter, Briar Rose. The former couple split in 2017.

Hader was previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey, whom he wed in 2006. They share three children together. In 2017 the couple split, with Hader filling for divorce the same year. The divorce was finalized in 2018. Notably, Hader and Bilson met while filming The To-Do List, a movie that Carey wrote and directed. Plaza also starred in the film, coincidentally.

Most recently, Hader was reported to be dating Anna Kendrick. "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," a source told PEOPLE back in January. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie." Kendrick did host SNL back in 2014, but Hader had already exited the cast a year prior. "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," the source added. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."