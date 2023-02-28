Adele Fuels Engagement Rumors With Rich Paul By Flashing Massive Diamond Ring

Is Adele engaged? Once again, she's sparking engagement rumors thanks to some major bling she's sporting. As the Daily Mail noted, Adele has been wearing a huge sparkler on her ring finger, a possible indication that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

According to Alexandra Mitchell, Gemologist Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4's Posh Pawn, the new bling that Adele is wearing is worth a serious chunk of change. The singer's ring is allegedly worth over half a million pounds. Mitchell said, "Adele is rocking an approx. 8cts pear cut diamond on a fine platinum band and simple 4 claw setting." The gemologist continued, "The band itself is pave set with small round brilliants either side of the center stone. A beautiful design where the pear shape stone diamond really stands out. If this 8cts stone is D colour and IF clarity grade, the price tag would easily top over half a million pounds." Adele was reportedly seen wearing this diamond ring on her ring finger at her Las Vegas residency show recently, which only fueled the engagement rumors.

It's unclear when Adele and Paul got engaged (if this report is true). But, the Daily Mail did claim that the pair are planning to get hitched this summer. Their wedding would reportedly take place about two years after they first went public with their relationship. This isn't the first time that Adele and Paul have been the subject of engagement rumors. In February 2022, it was speculated that the pair were engaged after the "Rolling in the Deep" singer was seen wearing a major sparkler at the BRIT Awards. She later responded to the speculation during an interview with ELLE, telling the publication that they were "not married" but that they "might as well be married." She added, "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

Adele also opened up about her relationship with Paul during the interview and shed some insight into their dynamic. Based on what she told ELLE, it's clear that the Grammy winner wants to make a life with her beau, as she said, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."