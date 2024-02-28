Adele Falls Ill, Cancels 10 Las Vegas Shows

Adele is postponing five weekends worth of performances of her Las Vegas residency after falling ill. The Grammy-winning artist broke the news to fans Tuesday, revealing that due to her health, she would have to reschedule all of her upcoming March dates on her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency show.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," the "Easy on Me" artist began an Instagram statement. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

"So on doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," she continued. "The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

The affected shows are those originally scheduled for March 1 and 2, 8 and 9, 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 29 and 30. Adele concluded her message, "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x."

Adele kicked off her successful residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and was set to wrap it up on June 15, although it's unclear if the postponed shows will extend her stay in Las Vegas. The "Hello" artist has been open about how much she's enjoyed her residency, sharing in October on Instagram that her live performances have re-inspired her as an artist.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," she wrote at the time. "I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I'll never forget."

Amid all of the "hilarious, soulful and heartbreaking interactions" she'll always remember, Adele recalled specifically "the looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags." She quipped, "It's crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! Mostly though – it's just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I'm bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!"