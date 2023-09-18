Did Adele Marry Rich Paul?

Are Adele and Rich Paul married? The Grammy winner fueled marriage rumors during her Saturday, Sept. 16 concert in Las Vegas, in which she referred to the sports agent as her "husband" when a concertgoer playfully proposed to her mid-show, asking her to "try" and accept her love.

"You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight," Adele told the woman in a video shared later on social media, joking, "No, I don't want to try! I'm with Rich...You're crazy, leave me alone." The "Easy on Me" singer first was romantically linked to Paul in July 2021, when they attended the NBA Finals together. Just two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official. Neither Adele nor Paul have addressed rumors that they've privately wed.

Adele gushed over Paul during her 2021 tell-all special, Adele One Night Only, on CBS. "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she said during the interview. "It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

The "Hello" singer, who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, also revealed she was open to having more kids, noting that it "wouldn't be the end of the world if [she] didn't." Adele also noted at the time how "seriously" she takes marriage after her 2019 divorce."I've been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one. In all of these movies and all of these books, you grow up thinking that's what it should be," she said at the time. "I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when we had kids, we would stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time. And then I was just so disappointed for my son, I was so disappointed for myself. And I thought I was going to be the one to stop doing those bloody patterns all the time."