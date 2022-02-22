Adele Heads out on Date Night With Rich Paul Amid Engagement Rumors

Adele got to live it up during a recent date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul. According to Page Six, the singer donned an incredibly chic (and expensive) outfit to attend the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. Her outing comes on the heels of rumors that she and Paul are actually engaged.

Page Six noted that, in total, the outfit that Adele wore to the basketball game cost over $20,000. The priciest item that she sported was a leopard-print calf hair coat worth $14,700. She coupled the coat with a ruffled leopard minidress, which retails for $3,180, and Wolford tights, which cost $46. Adele completed the look with knee-high black suede Manolo Blahnik boots worth $1,375.

https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/1495803401640333318

While Adele donned some expensive pieces for her basketball outing, there was one majorly pricey item that she wasn’t wearing — a diamond ring. During her previous appearance at the Brit Awards in early February, fans quickly took notice of the sparkler that she was wearing on her ring finger. Soon enough, experts shared some details on the piece of jewelry with Page Six Style, telling the outlet that the Lorraine Schwartz ring could be worth nearly $1 million. Shortly after attending the event, Adele appeared on The Graham Norton Show and the topic of her rumored engagement naturally came up.

After host Graham Norton asked if there was any truth to the rumors, Adele shared a coy reply about the state of her relationship. When asked whether she and Paul were engaged, she said, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” Amidst the engagement rumors, there have also been allegations circling about Adele and Paul’s relationship and how it allegedly had an effect on her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency. Weeks after the singer announced that her residency was postponed, fans began to speculate that Adele made the decision after allegedly experiencing troubles within her relationship with Paul.

However, the “Hello” singer seemingly shut down the speculation on Instagram on Feb. 1. She wrote, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” Adele ended her post by adding, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”