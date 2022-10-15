Adam Levine's Wife Returns to Social Media With Fiery Post Amid Cheating Allegations

Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, has made her return to social media in the wake of the Maroon 5 frontman's DM cheating scandal. In her return, she posted a seemingly targeted photo for someone.

According to E! News, the model posted a throwback photo from the Victoria's Secret runway that caught her sticking out her tongue and giving the photographer the middle finger. Folks can't help but connect the dots and tie it to Levine's alleged infidelities.

Behati Prinsloo via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/UIBr1IoqP3 — Behati Prinsloo Archive (@behati_archive) October 14, 2022

The news broke after Instagram model Sumner Stroh went public with her "yearlong affair" with Levine, with him informing her that his marriage was over. Levine denied the affair with Stroh, and denied ever having a physical affair, but did admit that he texted other women in a "flirtatious manner."

Worse yet, the allegation made headlines shortly after Behati revealed she was expecting her third child with Levine. The couple share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. She hasn't addressed the scandal publicly yet, with her social media post giving those following along a little fuel. Is she flipping off the media? Is it meant for the people asking questions and going all parasocial with her marriage? Or is it just about Levine and her thoughts on the situation?

According to E! News, while Behati is not a happy camper at the moment, she does give Levine the benefit of a doubt or two. "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," a source told E! News. "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

Levine hasn't been without his supporters, though. A big one is Shaquille O'Neal who took a public stand for Levine during the singer's fundraising gala on Oct. 1, which Behati did attend. "Adam is a friend of mine from a long time ago," Shaq explained. "I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite. Now, I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people. He's great, he's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."