Actress Refuses to Stop Wearing Engagement Ring After Ending 13-Year Relationship

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair may have broken up, but the actress is still wearing her engagement ring, even as she reportedly enters the dating game again. The Coronation Street star, whose 13-year relationship with Sinclair ended last summer, confirmed in a recent social media chat that she still wears her engagement ring, albeit on her right hand, because "it's part of my journey."

"I still wear my engagement ring and Nana's wedding ring because I love it. I wear it on the other hand. It's part of my journey – also it took him [Scott] bloody long enough to put it on my finger. Typical Scott," Flanagan told her fans in video clips shared to her Instagram Story, the Mirror reported. Flanagan, 33, and Sinclar, a 34-year-old Bristol Rovers winger, began dating in 2009. Nearly a decade later, while the former couple was on vacation in Disneyland Paris in 2018, Scott dropped to one knee and popped the question. However, after a 13-year relationship, almost four-year engagement, and welcoming three children together, the couple called off their engagement in October 2022.

"I remember being like 'when is he going to propose?' I remember I was an absolutely psycho about it. I was like 'this is our 2nd child, where's my ring?' Honestly, so yes, I'm not taking it off my finger," Flanagan said of their relationship, adding, per the Daily Mail, "'Shortly after we separated I made sure that I did the jungle, it was perfect timing and a great distraction. Then I through myself into the house renovation. Before that, I had a boyfriend when I was 17. My whole adult life – I've never been single or on my own. So that, over the past year, has been quite an adjustment for me."

Flanagan also opened up about her romantic life, telling her followers, "Would I actually want to be in a full blown relationship living with someone where it's all intense and talking about marriage? Absolutely not." She did share that while she doesn't "know if I'm really ready to talk about dating. I would at some point, but not at the moment, but I did find someone who was really really kind to me and we're really good friends still and he was lovely."

Meanwhile, sources recently told the Daily Mail that Flanagan is "officially back on the dating scene" and has "been seeing someone on/off for a while but has said they're better off as friends, but she did really like dating him. Everything's really casual and she's taking things slow – she doesn't want anything serious."