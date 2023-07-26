Radio Host Reveals Engagement to Millionaire

KIIS FM host Lauren Phillips is engaged! The TV and radio presenter, 41, shared with her with her co-host Jase Hawkins and listeners last week that she is engaged to her multi-millionaire boyfriend Paul O'Brien after O'Brien dropped to one knee and popped the question during their Mykonos getaway.

"We went to Europe for the holidays. We had a few days in Rome just the two of us and I thought if he was going to propose, it would've been the two of us," Phillips shared, per the Daily Mail. "Then we went to Mykonos and met up with all of our friends and turns out I was the only person who didn't know about it. He proposed in front of all our friends. I had no idea and then next minute he was down on one knee."

Phillips admitted that the proposal was such a surprise that she initially thought O'Brien was "joking," the radio host adding that "it was an out of body experience. I don't think I even looked at the ring. I just hugged him and cried and then we stood up and we all celebrated." She went on to recall how "everyone said, 'you didn't say yes', and I'm like 'of course it is a yes!'. We then called my family who were at home at the time. He asked my dad. He is a gentleman."

Phillips and O'Brien, who runs high-end aviation charter group AVMIN and has several celebrity clients, including Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth, have been together since 2020, though they've mostly kept their relationship private. The newly engaged couple live together in Byron Bay, where Phillips moved to be with O'Brien in July 2020 when her home city of Melbourne was in lockdown amid the pandemic. She continued to work as the weather presenter for Weekend Today, a role she ultimately left to instead focus on her radio career.

O'Brien previously dated former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage from 2018 through 2019. Phillips, meanwhile, was married to TV producer Lachlan Spark for a year. The former couple confirmed their split in December 2018. At this time, neither Phillips nor O'Brien have shared further details about their engagement other than Phillips' on-air announcement and a video she shared on her radio show's social media account that showed off her engagement ring.