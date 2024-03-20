Actress Breaks off Engagement: 'Best Decision I've Ever Made'

Hailee Lautenbach and Chris Zylka have called off their engagement. The Model House actress, 29, split from the Leftovers actor, 38, at the beginning of the year, with Lautenbach telling TMZ the decision not to tie the knot with Paris Hilton's ex-fiancée was the "best decision" she's ever made.

TMZ reports that Lautenbach and Zylka ended things back in January, shortly after they moved to Los Angeles together from Portland, Oregon. "Ending the engagement was the best decision I've ever made in my life," Lautenbach told the outlet. The couple's split came more than a year after Zylka popped the question spontaneously ahead of the Seattle marathon in December 2022.

"Gosh darn it who let me fall in love and GET MARRIED?! I was supposed to be a cool heartbreaker FOREVER!" Lautenbach wrote on social media at the time. "[Chris Zylka] I love him so much it's a whole new feeling unlocked. I hope you all find it. Hailee Zylka...how do we like it? Hawaii or Disneyland here we come."

It wasn't long before people noticed that Lautenbach's declaration about the end of her engagement was incredibly similar to that Hilton shared with Cosmopolitan U.K. after calling off her own engagement to Zylka. "It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she told the outlet for its April 2020 issue. "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

The Shark Night actor previously popped the question to Hilton during a trip to Colorado in January 2018, nearly a year after the two had made their romance public. In November of that same year, Hilton called off the engagement, addressing her split on The Talk later that month. "I'm just really having my 'me time,'" the heiress said at the time. "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance. ... I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time that it wasn't the right decision." Hilton would go on to marry Carter Reum in November 2021, and the two share children Phoenix and London.