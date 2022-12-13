Actress Confirms Engagement to Paris Hilton's Ex

Paris Hilton's ex-fiancé Chris Zylka has found new love and is officially engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach. The Ride actress, 28, confirmed their engagement over the weekend, showing off her diamond engagement ring alongside more intimate moments from their weekend celebration.

"Gosh darn it who let me fall in love and GET MARRIED?! I was supposed to be a cool heartbreaker FOREVER!" she captioned the collection of moments. "[Chris Zylka] I love him so much it's a whole new feeling unlocked. I hope you all find it. Hailee Zylka...how do we like it? Hawaii or Disneyland here we come."

Zylka proposed last month while the couple drove to the Seattle marathon, Lautenbach told Page Six in a statement. "It happened spur of the moment and intimately, no setup or family members hiding in a bush," she said, recalling the moment that Zylka requested that Lautenbach, who was driving, turn around to retrieve his racing bib he claimed he left at their Airbnb.

The Leftovers alum, 37, then asked Lautenbach to pull over and get out of the car on a beautifully lit street before getting down on one knee and popping the question without a ring. TMZ reported that when the couple told Lautenbach's parents days later, they offered up her grandmother's diamond for her engagement ring, which they designed in full together.

Lautenbach teased that something had transpired in an Instagram post shared last week. "Went to Seattle with our son to run a marathon (aka Chris, daniel and I were gonna run around eating and trying to find Chris) the marathon didn't happen but something better did," she captioned a collection of photos from the trip. "Not telling you tho!"

A week prior, Zylka had made their relationship Instagram official on his own profile, although the couple has been dating since 2020. The Zeke and Luther alum was previously engaged to Hilton, popping the question to the heiress during a trip to Colorado in 2018, nearly a year after the two had made their romance public.

In November of that same year, Hilton called off the engagement but would go on to wish Zylka the best during an appearance on The Talk. "It was this whirlwind romance," she explained at the time. "I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time that it wasn't the right decision." The Simple Life alum would go on to marry Carter Reum in November 2021.