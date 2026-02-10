Actress Admits Sleeping Separately From Fiancé Has Been a ‘Game Changer’

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s unconventional sleeping arrangement has been a total “game changer” for the engaged couple.

The Big Bang Theory star, 40, opened up about how she and the Ozark actor, 43, came to the decision to sleep separately during an appearance on Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, revealing that it was tough for Pelphrey to actually rest because of their numerous dogs and their 2-year-old daughter Matilda.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“He was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘I understand.’ So he started sleeping in the guest room,” Cuoco explained, calling it a “game changer” in their household.

As a “night owl,” Pelphrey and The Flight Attendant star are on “different sleeping schedules,” Cuoco explained, adding that she found herself “tiptoeing” in the morning so as not to wake her fiancé.

“He writes at night. He reads, It’s his quiet time,” Cuoco shared. “So he’s up late and wakes up late on a non-working day. We established this from day one. I go to bed early, and I wake up early. We’re totally on different sleeping schedules.”

Pelphrey was ultimately the one to first suggest separate beds, but Cuoco admitted she wasn’t initially on board.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

“We do couples therapy, and we love it,” she recalled. “So he brings us up. At first, I’m like, ‘What will people think?’ And he’s like, ‘I never see you at night.’ I don’t see him. It’s not our sexy time. We don’t cuddle. Yeah. We don’t see each other at night. He goes, ‘Why do you care?’ And I sat there and I went, ‘God, I don’t care.’ And he goes, ‘Let’s try it.’”

Pelphrey now sleeps in the guest room, although he didn’t move out of his shared bedroom with Cuoco, and both stars now sleep “great” without the other waking them.

The Vanished star, who got engaged to Pelphrey in August 2024 after about two years together, called the decision to sleep apart the “best” she had ever made, gushing, “It works great for us. We’re, like, so much happier.”