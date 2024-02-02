Kaley Cuoco Mourns Death of First Dog She Rescued With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are mourning the loss of their dog King, who passed away just a year and a half after they adopted him due to health issues. Thursday, the Big Bang Theory actress, 38, took to Instagram to share that the first dog she had ever adopted with the Ozark actor, 41, had passed away.

Sharing photos of King's life with their family, including 10-month-old daughter Matilda and their other dogs — Miss Opal, Ruby, Blueberry, Larry, Red and Shirley — Cuoco looked back on the brief but sweet time they had with the late pup. "There are no words to describe our dearest little Kingy. He was the first dog @tommypelphrey and I rescued together and honestly the most special," the Flight Attendant alum wrote in her post. "I saw him online shaking in a shelter in Atlanta while I was away in Germany, and asked the shelter to hold him because we just had to have him. A month later we were in Atlanta for Tom's work, and we spent an entire day driving hours to go pick up King. It was [love]!"

She continued, "We did not have him nearly long enough. What started as a 6 pound, skinny, wouldn't drink water, fur less, scared dog, turned into a chubby hilarious, side plopping, eye kissing part of our family. The hardest part about adopting seniors with medical issues, is we truly don't know how long we have."

While Cuoco and her family are devastated to have lost King, the actress is thankful that she was able to love King in his golden years. "All I know is Kingy gave us the most joy over the last year in a half and we could not love him more. to everyone that helped with Kingy's journey along the way, thank you. I urge you to rescue your next best friend. He has left his paw print on our family's hearts forever," she wrote.

Cuoco and Pelphrey lost another one of their dogs in May, mourning Dumpy after the passing of Cuoco's beloved pup Norman in 2021. "'A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself,'" Cuoco wrote at the time. "My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I've had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most." She continued, "You were as special as it gets and I'm so grateful we found each-other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever."