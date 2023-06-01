Actor and Director Wed in 'Rustic' California Wedding

Burl Moseley is a proud groom. The Your Honor star married writer and director Molly Schreiber at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on May 21. Moseley has also starred in shows like CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Hulu's Happiest Season. The two shared their special day with PEOPLE Magazine. "It means getting to wake up each day and enjoy not only how much joy we bring to each other's lives, but also the kindness, care, and support for our future together," Moseley said. The couple got engaged last Spring. Their wedding included 150 guests, which was considered intimate for the couple. "We really wanted to focus on our love and sharing it with our friends and family," Schreiber said before their nuptials. "So, in the planning, we kept it low-key with a warm, rustic atmosphere. Also, we aimed for a fantastic dance party!"

Before dancing the night away, they guests feasted on the couple's local favorite foods from Bludso's BBQ. The menu was finger-lickin' good, with BBQ chicken, ribs, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread. Cupcakes were served instead of the typical wedding cake.

Moseley feels honored to be Schreiber's husband. "I love Molly's emotional intelligence and her willingness to always talk through any situation with compassion and grace," he said of his bride.

Schreiber says Moseley's "joy for life, kindness, midnight dissertations on all things Marvel (even though it keeps me up past my bedtime), and the importance that he places on family," makes him the perfect husband.

Before their party, they shared a special dance "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse album for their first dance. The song represents the beginning of their love story. "We watched it on one of our earliest dates," Moseley said. "It has a special place in our story."