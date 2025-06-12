Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Got Married ‘A Couple Months Ago’

Aaron Rodgers is now sporting two rings – one from when he won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers in 2011, and now a wedding ring!

The NFL quarterback, 41, revealed during a Tuesday press conference following his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he is married and tied the knot “a couple months” ago.

“Yes, it’s a wedding ring,” Rodgers told reporters. “It’s been a couple months.”

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback first sparked marriage rumors last month when he was spotted wearing a dark band on his ring finger while attending the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, May 2. He was later seen wearing the same band while signing his new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday. At the time, Rodgers didn’t comment on stirring rumors that the ring was in fact a wedding ring.

Although Rodgers has confirmed he is off the marriage market, little is known about his wife. The Super Bowl champion first revealed during a December 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he was dating a woman named Brittani.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he said while discussing Christmas shopping. When co-host A.J. Hawk jokingly asked if he was referring to Britney Spears, Rodgers clarified, “Not Britney Spears, no, this is Brittani with an ‘i.’”

During another appearance on the show in April, Rodgers said that his relationship with Brittani was “serious.”

“I’m in a different phase of my life,” he said. “I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”

Rodgers has found love with Brittani following a string of other romances. He was previously engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley before their split in April 2022. Prior to that, he dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. He then dated NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick from 2018 until 2020. Most recently, he was romantically linked to Mallory Eden, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Eden.

Reflecting on his dating history in his Netflix docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, the NFL star said he “didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye.”