Aaron Rodgers Fuels Marriage Rumors With Ring in New Photo

Aaron Rodgers is fueling marriage rumors once again.

After the NFL player was first spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding band on his left ring finger last month, the 41-year-old sported the same band while signing his new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Rodgers inked his new one-year, $13.65 million deal as the Steelers’ quarterback in a photo shared by the Pittsburgh team and the NFL Saturday, the dark-colored ring was front and center once again. “Officially official,” the joint post’s caption read.

Rodgers, who was previously engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley before their split in April 2022, has kept his new relationship largely out of the spotlight, revealing in December 2024 while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show that he was dating a woman named Brittani who was not on social media.

While the athlete didn’t share additional details about Brittani, when McAfee said that Rodgers was “in love” with Brittani, he smiled and acknowledged, “It’s a good feeling, boys. It is.”

Five months later, Rodgers said during another appearance on the show that he was in a “serious relationship” that shifted his priorities. “I’m in a different phase of my life,” he said in the April 2025 episode. “I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”

Rodgers was then spotted wearing what looks like a wedding band at the annual Barnstable Gala last month. The ring appears to be the same one seen in Saturday’s contract photo.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The quarterback has not commented on speculation that he has gotten married, and his friend, AJ Hawk, revealed during a May 6 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that the ring also was confusing to him. “No update from this situation,” he said during the episode, adding, “Surprisingly enough, I did not press him on this.”

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know if I have any answers on that situation,” Hawk continued. “He’s very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of those, for sure.” While he didn’t have a definitive answer, the former football player said Rodgers did seem “very happy,” but added there was “not a lot of clarity on this situation.”