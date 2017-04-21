Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Suing Over Prison Suicide Evidence

Aaron Hernandez's fiancee has filed to save evidence that could prove Hernandez was murdered as opposed to him committing suicide.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez filed a motion against the Massachusetts Department of Corrections on Wednesday to prevent state officials from destroying any physical evidence, video recordings and personal records related to the late tight-end.

TMZ reports the filing was part of a larger effort to prove the former New England Patriots player didn't kill himself that is being spearheaded by Aaron's lawyer, Jose Baez.

The DOC has declared Hernandez's death a suicide, but conspiracy theories have run rampant online in recent days. Many find the timing of the suicide odd, as Aaron had just been acquitted on a double murder charge and was appealing the initial charge that landed him in jail for life.

"Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window," the official DOC statement read. "Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

This is the latest revelation in what has already been a bizarre case.

Jenkins was last spotted this morning leaving her mother's Connecticut home.

